NEWS

Colorado searchers find child's body in icy pond
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home in suburban Denver on New Year's Eve, authorities said. (WPVI)

AURORA, Colo. --
Divers looking for a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his suburban Denver home on New Year's Eve found the body of a child in a frozen pond Tuesday.

An identification has not been made yet, but authorities notified David Puckett's family because of suspicions the body is that of the boy, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said.

Bloodhounds looking for David didn't get good results, but a dog that can track scents in the air pointed authorities to the pond in a park not far from his home Monday, Metz said. The area around the pond had been searched but not the water because there was no sign of a break in the ice, the chief said.

Police have said they don't suspect foul play in the disappearance of David, who has wandered off before. Investigators would try to re-create how a child could have ended up in the pond, Metz said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies helped search for the boy missing for three nights, going door to door within 2 miles of his home in Aurora, handing out fliers and using a helicopter with an infrared system.

Temperatures dropped into the teens overnight, and David was wearing only a light jacket when he vanished Saturday.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and offered a $10,000 reward. Though police didn't suspect foul play, they contacted registered sex offenders who live nearby as a precaution.

His mother and authorities appealed for help finding the boy as quickly as possible, partly because of the cold weather.

"The public can help by physically searching their homes, automobiles, and any structures on their property where a child may be able to hide," police said in a statement.

The FBI told the Denver Post that the agency assigned 50 agents to the case, including one who is highly specialized in searching for missing children.
Related Topics:
newsmissing boyu.s. & worldchildrenamber alertColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Everything You Need to Know About the Office of Congressional Ethics
Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress if Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions
Gingrich Says Biggest Worry About Trump Officials Is They Might 'Lose Their Nerve'
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
Conestoga hazing incident settled on lesser charges
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
Girl, 14, hit by car while walking to school bus in Cape May Co.
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B Mexico plant; to add 700 jobs in Michigan
Show More
Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returns home
Backtracking after Trump tweet, GOP won't gut ethics office
AccuWeather: Rain Today, Snow Showers Later
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Driver hurt after Wawa truck, SUV collide in Feltonville
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
More Video