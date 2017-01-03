NEWS

Conestoga High School hazing incident settled on lesser charges
EMBED </>More News Videos

The hazing incident at Conestoga High School has been settled in juvenile court on lesser charges. (WPVI)

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The hazing incident at Conestoga High School has been settled in juvenile court on lesser charges.

The incident happened in October 2015, and charges against three football players were announced in March, 2016 by District Attorney Tom Hogan.

On Tuesday, a joint statement released by the D.A. and the attorneys representing the players said the three juveniles admitted to a criminal summary offense of harassment stemming from the treatment of a younger player.

According to the statement, investigators determined that the younger player was assigned clean up duty with the other three boys and was pushed, briefly held down and poked in the leg with a broomstick when he refused to participate.

The three had originally been charged with assault and the original accusations stated the younger player had been violated with the broomstick.

In Tuesday's statement, it was said that the victim was not physically injured.

The statement goes on to say that the victim reported the incident to his father months after it happened after he himself was charged with an unspecified juvenile offense.

"The victim, the charged juveniles, and their respective families all would like the opportunity to move on with their lives," the statement concludes. "We all hope never to see an incident like this in Chester County again."

The head football coach at the time, John Vogan, was suspended and eventually resigned in the wake of the allegations. The entire varsity and junior varsity football staff was also relieved of duties through the fall football season.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newshazingTredyffrin Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
4 Dead From Suspected Chemical Poisoning at Texas Home
Colorado searchers find child's body in icy pond
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Soldier's wife battling cancer delivers 4 healthy babies
More News
Top Stories
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Murder charges dismissed against fmr. wrestler Snuka
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
AccuWeather: Sunny, Mild and Windy Wednesday. Cold Changes to Follow
School attack victim charged over racist video
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Show More
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Girl, 14, hit by car while walking to school bus in Cape May Co.
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B Mexico plant; to add 700 jobs in Michigan
Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returns home
Backtracking after Trump tweet, GOP won't gut ethics office
More News
Top Video
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
School attack victim charged over racist video
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
More Video