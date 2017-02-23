NEWS

Controversial NC billboard raising eyebrows, objections

A billboard on westbound Business 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem is raising eyebrows. (Triad City Beat)

Protesters are expected to demonstrate near a billboard on Business 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem that reads "Real men provide, real women appreciate it."

According to Triad City Beat, the billboard is a paid advertisement and the company that owns the sign is standing by the message calling it "freedom of speech."

A Facebook group is organizing a protest on Sunday at the sign.

"We are protesting patriarchy and sexism, and that this antiquated way of thinking about women exists at all," organizers said on the Facebook page. "We are protesting the implied demand that women be silent and appreciate, regardless of whatever circumstances, their role as non-providers."
Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE: Charges announced against worker at Radnor school
Trump confidant says administration has 'got to slow down,' stop media war
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
Winter storm to bring swath of snow to the Plains and Midwest
Radio and TV host Alan Colmes dead at 66
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in dismembered teen's death
LIVE: Charges announced against worker at Radnor school
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
NJ newlyweds, battling cancer, victims of burglary
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Radio and TV host Alan Colmes dead at 66
Show More
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
3 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in West Oak Lane
Philly mayor: $5.7M beverage tax haul doubles projections
Man shot in the face, dragged 80 feet in North Philadelphia
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos