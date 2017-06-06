Cosby accuser's mom backs daughter's testimony

Day 2 of Cosby Trial today pic.twitter.com/g9zEOmGnce — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 6, 2017

The mother of a Bill Cosby accuser is telling jurors about the day her daughter told her Cosby had drugged her at a hotel bungalow.Pattrice Sewell says her daughter called her distraught in 1996, fearing Cosby was trying to get her fired from her job working for Cosby's agent.She says her daughter, Kelly Johnson, later disclosed that she had woken up next to Cosby in bed with her clothes askew.Johnson testified Monday at Cosby's sexual assault trial in suburban Philadelphia.She said she saw a jumble of prescription drug bottles in Cosby's bathroom. It's not clear if prosecutors have retrieved Cosby's prescription drug records from the time.Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a different woman in 2004 at his Pennsylvania home.Prosecutors hope Johnson's testimony will signal to jurors that Cosby had done it before. The defense has attacked Johnson's credibility given discrepancies in her accounts of the encounter.----------