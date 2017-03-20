NEWS

Cosby wants jury pool prescreened for bias before trial

PHILADELPHIA --
Bill Cosby's lawyers hope to prescreen potential jurors to weed out those with opinions about the sex-assault case before jury selection begins in person.

A defense motion filed Monday says the "inflammatory" worldwide coverage of the case has probably left some potential jurors with opinions about the actor's guilt or innocence.

They say pretrial questionnaires have been used before in celebrity trials.

The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a young woman at his house in 2004. Cosby calls the sex acts consensual.

He is set to go on trial June 5 near Philadelphia. The jurors will be chosen from the Pittsburgh area because of pretrial publicity and sequestered about 300 miles near the Montgomery County courthouse.

Cosby's lawyers want to send pretrial questionnaires to 1,500 to 2,000 potential jurors.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsbill cosbyentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Here are the 10 richest people in the world
Lawmakers and officials questioning Trump's wiretapping claims
White House digs in on Trump wiretapping claims despite Comey testimony
Action News Update
Philly man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
More News
Top Stories
Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump associates
DA: Murder-suicide victim helped care for gunman's mom
Philly man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
Teen in custody after officer assaulted in N.E. Philadelphia
Police: DUI suspect found passed out in drive-thru
Show More
Brawl at SEPTA station in Center City caught on camera
Jury selection begins in Penn State ex-president's trial
Judge orders Chicago Army veteran deported to Mexico
Man shot in the head in Logan
AccuWeather: Sunny Start To Spring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos