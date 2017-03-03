Couple critical, child hurt in Kensington row house fire

A couple is critical and their 4-year-old grandson is hospitalized after a smoky house fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.The couple has been identified by a family member as 57-year-old Jovino Franco and 70-year-old Alegilta Roman.The blaze broke out around 11 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of E Street.Action News is told firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from one row house on the block.Minutes before first responders arrived, neighbor Rashaun Pinder spotted a frantic 4-year-old through the doorway inside the house. He rescued the little boy."He had black stuff on his face. He was shaking. He was gasping for air. He almost fell down the steps, and got back up and ran in there" said Pinder of Kensington. "I think he was trying to go upstairs and get water and put the fire out."The child was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. His condition is unknown at this time.EMTs worked relentlessly administering CPR to the couple, who were rescued from the second floor.They worked even as the victims were being moved to waiting ambulances.Both were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.Fire officials do not know what sparked the blaze that appears to have started on the second floor.Neighbors say the couple, who lived in the house for decades, are raising four grandchildren. Three were in school at the time of the fire.They say the couple went out of their way to help everyone on the block."Nicest people in the world. They're very good. Almost family," said Yari Vargas, neighbor."When my son broke his arm, he drove me to the hospital cause I didn't have a car, so he was like 'Come on, let's go. You need me to ride back? Call me. I'll bring you back,' " said Brenda Steger, neighbor.Action News is told firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one home.The cause of the fire is under investigation.------