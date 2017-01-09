Court hearing for dad of Brendan Creato delayed

Brendan Creato

A judge has once again delayed the murder trial of a New Jersey father accused of killing his 3-year-old son because he allegedly was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.David Creato Jr.'s trial was scheduled to start Monday. But it was rescheduled for April 10 after Creato's attorney said a pathologist he consulted with hasn't completed his report.The trial initially was due to start last October. But it was postponed when Creato's attorney sought more time to get a report from another expert witness.Creato has pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail.Camden County prosecutors say Creato's son, Brendan, suffered "homicidal violence."The 23-year-old Haddon Township man allegedly killed Brendan in October 2015 and then reported him missing.