Court hearing for dad of Brendan Creato delayed

A father from New Jersey accused of killing his young son is expected in court Monday.

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A judge has once again delayed the murder trial of a New Jersey father accused of killing his 3-year-old son because he allegedly was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

David Creato Jr.'s trial was scheduled to start Monday. But it was rescheduled for April 10 after Creato's attorney said a pathologist he consulted with hasn't completed his report.


The trial initially was due to start last October. But it was postponed when Creato's attorney sought more time to get a report from another expert witness.

Creato has pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail.

Camden County prosecutors say Creato's son, Brendan, suffered "homicidal violence."

Brendan Creato



The 23-year-old Haddon Township man allegedly killed Brendan in October 2015 and then reported him missing.
newsnew jersey newsmurderhomicideHaddon Township
