Court hearing for dad of Brendan Creato today

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A father from New Jersey accused of killing his young son is expected in court Monday.

A hearing for David Creato Jr. is scheduled.


Creato's murder trial was delayed back in October to give his defense team more time to prepare.

Creato has pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment.

Brendan Creato


The body of his son Brendan was found on Oct. 13, 2015, near a creek close to his father's home.

Creato had reported his son missing three hours earlier.

Prosecutors say Creato killed his son because the youngster was getting in the way of his relationship with his teenage girlfriend.
