Courthouse in Trenton closed due to water main break

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A water main break has shut down all courtrooms and offices at the main courthouse facility in Trenton, N.J.

The break was reported after 7 a.m. Monday near the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in the unit block of Market Street.


Action News is told a 16-inch water main ruptured.

In addition to the court complex, a number of residential customers in the area reported loss of water service.

Icy conditions resulting from the break prompted police to close the exit ramp from Route 29 to Market Street.

Motorists were being advised to seek alternate routes.

Utility crews are on the scene and repair work is underway.

According to the New Jersey Courts (@njcourts) Twitter account, the justice complex will remain shut down all day Monday.

