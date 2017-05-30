EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1033078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Listen to the 911 call made in the Brendan Creato case.

Jury deliberations in the trial of David Creato, the New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son, continued on Tuesday morning.The jury first spent about 45 minutes listening to an audio replay of earlier court testimony from a detective, as well as as a display of a narrated log of social media contacts between Creato and his-then teenage girlfriend, Julia Stensky.The presentation listed contacts between the two via phone, texts, Facebook messages and Snapchat messages the night before Creato called 911 to report his son, Brendan, missing.The prosecution maintains Creato killed his son in order to maintain a romantic relationship with Stensky. During the trial, she testified she had considered breaking up with Creato in part because she was upset with the 3-year-old's presence when the couple spent weekends together.The jury had requested those replays last week along with, among others things, a video recording of the October 2015 police interrogation of Creato, where detectives first told Creato his son had been found dead.Creato leaps to his feet, shouting "No, no, no!"Following that emotional outburst, the video shows Creato regaining his composure and answering detectives questions about his activities leading up to his reporting his son missing.Creato has maintained the boy wandered away from his Haddon Township home. Brendan's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile from the home.The case against Creato was circumstantial. There were no witnesses, DNA, or surveillance video to connect him to the crime.----------