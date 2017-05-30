NEWS

David Creato jury deliberations resume with evidence replay

EMBED </>More Videos

Creato jury deliberations resumed with evidence replay. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on May 30, 2017. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Jury deliberations in the trial of David Creato, the New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son, continued on Tuesday morning.

The jury first spent about 45 minutes listening to an audio replay of earlier court testimony from a detective, as well as as a display of a narrated log of social media contacts between Creato and his-then teenage girlfriend, Julia Stensky.

The presentation listed contacts between the two via phone, texts, Facebook messages and Snapchat messages the night before Creato called 911 to report his son, Brendan, missing.

LISTEN: David Creato 911 call reporting Brendan missing
EMBED More News Videos

Listen to the 911 call made in the Brendan Creato case.



The prosecution maintains Creato killed his son in order to maintain a romantic relationship with Stensky. During the trial, she testified she had considered breaking up with Creato in part because she was upset with the 3-year-old's presence when the couple spent weekends together.

The jury had requested those replays last week along with, among others things, a video recording of the October 2015 police interrogation of Creato, where detectives first told Creato his son had been found dead.

Creato leaps to his feet, shouting "No, no, no!"
VIDEO: Police video shows D.J. Creato learning son's body found
EMBED More News Videos

Jurors watch video of DJ Creato: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at noon on April 26.



Following that emotional outburst, the video shows Creato regaining his composure and answering detectives questions about his activities leading up to his reporting his son missing.

Brendan Creato



Creato has maintained the boy wandered away from his Haddon Township home. Brendan's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile from the home.

The case against Creato was circumstantial. There were no witnesses, DNA, or surveillance video to connect him to the crime.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newschildrenchild killedCamden
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Creato trial jurors visit spot where son's body found
NEWS
Boxes of cigarettes stolen from Wawa in Wissinoming
US will test 1st intercontinental ballistic missile intercept, on heels of North Korea's tests
Police: Woman locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping in Walmart
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rules violations
More News
Top Stories
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Witnesses restrain man after woman assaulted in Del.
Three Mile Island nuclear plant to shut down in 2019
White House communications director resigns
Clerk shot, suspect sought in Tacony robbery
UK police: Tiger that killed zookeeper has not been killed
Show More
Springsteen surprises audience at Van Zandt concert
Yo! Rocky statue closed off to visitors yet again
2 undercover SEPTA officers offered heroin, arrest made
Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s
Police investigate SW Philadelphia home invasion
More News
Top Video
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Action News Update
Clerk shot, suspect sought in Tacony robbery
More Video