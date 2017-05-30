EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1919602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jurors watch video of DJ Creato: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at noon on April 26.

Jurors in the trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his son told the judge on Tuesday afternoon they are having trouble reaching a verdict.The judge then told the jury to go home for the day and resume deliberations on Wednesday.The jury did not spend much time deliberating on Tuesday. Much of the day was spent watching video of Creato's interrogation after the body of his 3-year-old son, Brendan, was found.It's the second time in three days of deliberations they asked to see the video.The October 2015 video begins with Creato learning from detectives that Brendan's body was found.Creato leaps to his feet, shouting "No, no, no!"Following that emotional outburst, the video shows Creato regaining his composure and answering questions about his activities leading up to his reporting his son missing.Creato tells them how he put the little boy to bed the night before. He goes on to tell them he shares custody of Brendan with the child's mother.Creato also tells them how his then-girlfriend, Julia Stensky, doesn't like having the little boy around and she has threaten to break up with him.Detectives push Creato over how he feels about his son."Were you upset with your son at all?" one detective is heard to say. "Not at all last night, we had a very good night last night," Creato said. "I read him three stories, he didn't give me any problems about going to bed."A detective asks Creato if he son has ever given him any problems."Yeah, sometimes, like we got into arguments," Creato said. "Sometimes I'll yell at him if he's been bad, but nothing to the point where I'd ever hurt him."Creato has maintained the boy wandered away from his Haddon Township home. Brendan's pajama-clad body was found hours later at Cooper River Park, about a mile from the home.Detectives asked Creato how he thinks his son got out of their second floor apartment. Creato suggests a stranger hurt him."What makes you think your son got hurt?" a detective asks. "Because I don't see him walking out the door and leaving and going all the way down to Cooper," Creato said. "That's sounds so unlikely to me."Earlier in the day the jury reviewed contacts between the Creato and Stensky via phone, texts, Facebook messages and Snapchat messages the night before Brendan was found dead.The prosecution maintains Creato killed his son in order to maintain a romantic relationship with Stensky. During the trial, she testified she had considered breaking up with Creato in part because she was upset with the 3-year-old's presence when the couple spent weekends together.The case against Creato was circumstantial. There were no witnesses, DNA, or surveillance video to connect him to the crime.----------