Deliberations in the David Creato murder trial will continue after Memorial Day, after the jurors concluded their second full day of deliberations on Thursday without a verdict.Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son, Brendan, back in October of 2015 because the boy hindered his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.Creato maintains his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile from the home.In court Thursday, jurors continued to watch video of Creato's police interrogation on the day Brendan's body was found. He stands and screams "no, no" after being told Brendan was found dead.He appears to regain his composure after a few minutes and talks to investigators. However, once they leave the room, Creato loses his composure, sobs, and cries out again.The case against Creato is circumstantial. There are no witnesses, DNA, or surveillance video to connect him to the crime.The Prosecution maintains Creato killed his son in order to maintain a romantic relationship with then-girlfriend Julia Stensky.The prosecution says Stensky, then 17, disliked children.During the trial she testified she had considered breaking up with Creato in part because she was upset with the 3-year-old's presence when the couple spent weekends together.When the jurors return on Tuesday, they will hear testimony from a county detective and a cell phone expert, something they requested.----------