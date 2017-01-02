@lori_albright @6abc All 3 cats accounted for & headed to #RPHQ for eval & emergency shelter. pic.twitter.com/I37NXwzvJ6 — Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) January 2, 2017

Philadelphia firefighters battled a blaze in Kensington that displaced families.The fire broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 3400 block of E Street near Tioga Street.Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a rear bedroom.They were able to place the fire under control within minutes.Three cats were reported missing, but the Red Paw Relief Team says all were accounted for.They were being to the Red Paw Relief Headquarters for evaluation and emergency shelter.No other injuries were reported.