KENSINGTON (WPVI) --Philadelphia firefighters battled a blaze in Kensington that displaced families.
The fire broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 3400 block of E Street near Tioga Street.
Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a rear bedroom.
They were able to place the fire under control within minutes.
Three cats were reported missing, but the Red Paw Relief Team says all were accounted for.
@lori_albright @6abc All 3 cats accounted for & headed to #RPHQ for eval & emergency shelter. pic.twitter.com/I37NXwzvJ6— Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) January 2, 2017
They were being to the Red Paw Relief Headquarters for evaluation and emergency shelter.
No other injuries were reported.