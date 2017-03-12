NEWS

Crime Fighters: $10,000 reward offered in cold case murder mystery

Montgomery County authorities are hoping a big reward brings an end to a two-decade-old cold case.

It has been 23 years since the murder of Julie Barnyock.

The 18-year-old took a train from Philadelphia to Lansdale back on Nov. 8, 1993.

She got to the station at about 11:40 pm. and called her father for a ride home.

He arrived 30 minutes later, but she was gone.

"This is every parent's worse nightmare. They tried to pick up their daughter from the train station and she wasn't there," said District Attorney Kevin Steele (D-Montgomery County).

One month later, her body was found in a back area of the train station.

"This is a case that we have kept working, and when you hear about cold cases, well this is a case that we have actively worked on all of these years," said Steele.

There is a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

"We've spoken to people and are running out of each of the leads on this, and we hope that if somebody in the public has some information, some piece to this puzzle we're putting together, we will be able to solve this case and bring closure to this family," said Steele.

