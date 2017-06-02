NEWS

Crime Fighters: Finding justice for aspiring musician

EMBED </>More Videos

Finding justice for aspiring musician. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 8. (WPVI)

By
It's almost been two years since the death of a 23-year-old aspiring musician, now a close family friend says it's time to give him justice.

Ericka Solomon loved Richard Napper Matthews like he was her own son.

"A child from another mother," she said.

Solomon says the two talked multiple times a day, but on Sunday May 25, 2015 she says something felt wrong.

"He always calls me like 3 or 4 times a day, but this day he called me like 30 times, literally, and something didn't feel right," said Solomon.

Police say just after 12:30 a.m. on that Monday, Matthews was walking with a friend in the area of 17th Street and Luzerne in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

"Him and whoever the young man he was with, were walking. This is what we're told, I'm not sure we're walking to the parking lot and gun shots was fired from a car or a passerby or a walker, I'm not sure," said Solomon.

Matthews was hit twice, once in the chest and once in the neck. He died at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 reward money for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Solomon says Matthews will live on through a group he helped create, called C.R.I.M.E.

"It stands for conscious rebels inspiring modern enlightenment and everybody who was in this group that's why I love these young men they all worked in college or have graduated college. And they help the little boys in the neighborhood take them to play basketball and things like that," Solomon said.

----------

Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo

Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrime fightersshooting
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Why won't the White House tell us what Trump thinks of climate change
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
Mother shoves toddler in stroller down subway stairs in NYC, police say
Smithsonian says noose found is a reminder of 'America's dark history with lynching'
More News
Top Stories
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Show More
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
More Video