Crime Fighters: $2,500 reward offered in Delco home invasion, shooting

Police in Delaware County are asking for your help in locating a man they believe is connected to a local home invasion. (WPVI)

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware County are asking for your help in locating a man they believe is connected to a local home invasion.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a husband and wife were at home along the unit block of West Ward Street in Ridley Park.

Police say the couple was inside the home when two men entered and opened fire.

The suspects fled the scene, taking some property with them. The husband had been shot in the ear.

"Took him to the hospital and he was treated and released," said Santo Montecalvo, Citizens Crime Commission.

The couple was able to identify one of the men from a photo lineup.

Police are now looking for 23-year-old Shaquille Bowman.

"There's a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction," said Montecalvo. "If you know where he's at, all you got to do is pick up the phone, call 546-TIPS. You will remain anonymous. You'll get a code number."

As for why this couple was targeted?

Police don't know.

"He was randomly picked. They have no clue why it happened," said Montecalvo.

Again, if you have information, please call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.
