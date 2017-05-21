Crime fighters: Tracking the Point Breeze arsonist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1939480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video shot by Action News Producer Cheryl Mettendorf of a multi alarm row home fire in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

Law enforcement is hoping a six-figure reward and newly released surveillance video will lead them to the person responsible for a building fire earlier this month.It happened on Monday May 1st.A building under construction at 20th and Wharton streets in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section went up in flames.The fire it up the early morning sky at what was to be new residential housing.Upon investigation officials determined the fire was intentionally set.They have released surveillance video of a person of interest."He's coming by with the hoodie on, and he's leaving without the hoodie moments after, and then there is a fire," said Santo Montecalvo. "We're hoping that somebody canrecognize this individual."For further incentive, four entities, including the office of Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, have come together to offer a $107,000 reward for informationleading to the arrest of the person responsible."$2500 from Kenyatta, up to $10,000 from ATF, $4500 from the Crime Commission's people and $90,000 (pledged in a) letter of intent from the developer," Montecalvo explained.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous.----------