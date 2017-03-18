A grieving mother hopes her plea can help bring a conclusion to her son's murder case."He looked after everybody. There's a lot of good being said about my baby son in the street," said Veronica Alston.But she says all that good can't erase the pain she feels about her son, Stanley Brown's, murder."I can't believe he's gone. How do you go somewhere and don't come back, and nobody sheds light on it?" said Alston.Just before 11 p.m. on May 23, 2016, police responded to a shooting along the 400 block of South 30th Street in Camden, New Jersey."He was coming to Camden with a friend of his, who was also with him at the time of his demise," said Alston.When police arrived, they found the 34-year-old lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital where he died."I believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Alston.She says the friend who was with Brown hasn't been able to provide any information to police.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-546-TIPS.Alston believes someone is out there who can give her son justice."Everybody knows I believe, but no one is talking, cause Camden is only 26-miles long, and everybody knows everybody," said Alston.------