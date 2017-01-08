Jeffrey Boanes Jr. and Rhonda White both talk very highly of their brother, Timothy McGorder."Growing up that was my protector, I mean that was my big brother," said Boanes Jr., brother."Kind of guy you can always depend on, no matter if it rain, sleet, snow, hail, he's there. When he was a friend to you, he loved you hard," said White, sister.That's why they are still having a hard time coming to terms with his sudden death on April 23, 2016."For this to happen to my brother you know it hurt, it hurt it hurt," said Boanes Jr.At about 7:20 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of West Sulis Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.They found 29-year-old McGorder on some steps with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.He died at the scene.McGorder's family believes the shooting was personal."He got into an altercation with someone that he knew and he was threatened and they took his life," said White.The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-546-TIPS."We don't want your name, we don't want to know anything personal about y'all, just call in," said White.McGorder's sister says she wants justice for her 5-year-old nephew."Let my nephew, you know, just ... give him that right to know what happened to his father," said White.