NEWS

Crime Fighters: $20,000 reward offered in shooting death of Timothy McGorder
EMBED </>More News Videos

A brother and sister have come forward with a tearful plea to help them find their brother's killer. (WPVI)

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Jeffrey Boanes Jr. and Rhonda White both talk very highly of their brother, Timothy McGorder.

"Growing up that was my protector, I mean that was my big brother," said Boanes Jr., brother.

"Kind of guy you can always depend on, no matter if it rain, sleet, snow, hail, he's there. When he was a friend to you, he loved you hard," said White, sister.

That's why they are still having a hard time coming to terms with his sudden death on April 23, 2016.

"For this to happen to my brother you know it hurt, it hurt it hurt," said Boanes Jr.

At about 7:20 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of West Sulis Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.

They found 29-year-old McGorder on some steps with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

He died at the scene.

McGorder's family believes the shooting was personal.

"He got into an altercation with someone that he knew and he was threatened and they took his life," said White.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-546-TIPS.

"We don't want your name, we don't want to know anything personal about y'all, just call in," said White.

McGorder's sister says she wants justice for her 5-year-old nephew.

"Let my nephew, you know, just ... give him that right to know what happened to his father," said White.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingcrime fighters
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Florida airport victims: World travelers, a social butterfly
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
DA: Suspect to be charged after missing Abington teen found dead
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Colder Sunday
Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
DA: Suspect to be charged after missing Abington teen found dead
Little ones enjoy snowy Saturday, others not so much
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Snowplow hits utility pole in Delaware County
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
Show More
Police investigating homicide in Hunting Park
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
Florida airport victims: World travelers, a social butterfly
What We Know About the Alleged Hate Crime Streamed Live on Facebook
Massive pile-up crash shuts down highway
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
DA: Suspect to be charged after missing Abington teen found dead
Snowplow hits utility pole in Delaware County
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
More Video