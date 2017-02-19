NEWS

Crime Fighters: $20,000 reward offered after man found shot to death in South Philly

A man is found shot to death inside a home in South Philadelphia, now police are asking for your help. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are seeking the public's help after a man was found shot to death inside a home in South Philadelphia.

"Could you imagine you're at home and you get a phone call that you have to come to the hospital, your son just got shot?," said Santo Montecalvo, Citizens Crime Commission. "Well that's what happened on Dec. 24, 2015."

On that Thursday just after 6:15 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Pemberton Street.

"Upon their arrival on Pemberton Street, they found Wayne Nelson with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said Montecalvo.

City officials are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"So simple gang. Pick up the phone, call 215-546-TIPS or police at 215-686-TIPS, give the information. You get a code number, and if it solves the case, you're eligible for the reward," said Montecalvo.

All calls will remain anonymous.
