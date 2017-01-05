DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch

A prosecutor says Bill Cosby's trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse, despite the comedian's argument that there's been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual assault case.In a response to a motion filed by the 79-year-old comedian's lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday says he wouldn't oppose Cosby's request to bring in a jury from elsewhere.Once the jury is selected, Steele asks the judge to bring it back to Montgomery County for the trial, set for early June.Last week, Cosby's attorneys filed a motion seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county, saying news coverage made juror bias inevitable.Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University.