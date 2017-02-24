NEWS

Dad banned from wrestling matches reaches deal with school

(Shutterstock)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania man who had been banned from a school's gymnasium will be able to watch his son compete in wrestling tournaments, albeit from an unspecified area "adjacent" to the gym.

Kevin Fenstermacher had sued Liberty High School in Bethlehem after the school sent him a letter barring him from its gymnasium for unspecified "offensive behavior" during a Feb. 2 match. Fenstermacher's son, K.J., is a senior wrestler for Northampton Area High School but previously attended Liberty.

A hearing on Fenstermacher's suit was canceled Thursday when the parties came up with the compromise.

Fenstermacher's attorney, Victor Scomillo, says his client can watch the tournaments that start Friday. He didn't specify how or where from, but says Fenstermacher will see the matches "live" and not on closed circuit TV.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newswrestlingschoolBethlehem
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at CPAC soon
FBI investigates fatal shooting as hate crime
Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial
College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom
More News
Top Stories
2 hurt in fire at Ramada Inn in Vineland, N.J.
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at CPAC soon
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
School bus and truck crash head-on in Lower Merion
Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial
Children discover man's body under Upper Darby bridge
Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds
Show More
Malaysia: Deadly nerve agent killed Kim Jong Un's half brother
AccuWeather: Very Warm Again Today
J.C. Penney to close 13 to 14 percent of stores
College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom
Shooting death investigation in Northampton County
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos