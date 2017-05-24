EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1033078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Listen to the 911 call made in the Brendan Creato case.



Day two of jury deliberations in the trial of David Creato, the New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son, ended with jurors listening to audio and re-watching video shown during the trial.The jury heard the 911 call of Creato reporting his son, Brendan, missing in the early morning hours of October 13, 2015.The jury wrapped up the day with a re-watching of video from Creato's police interrogation made a few hours later.Creato is seen reacting with sobs as he is told Brendan was found dead."No, no!" he is heard shouting as he stands up from his chair and covers his head with his hands.The prosecution contends it was all for show. They say he killed Brendan because the boy hindered his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.Creato has maintained Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile from the home.A medical examiner testified Brendan died from "homicidal violence" but couldn't determine where or when he died.During closing arguments on Tuesday, defense lawyers told jurors that prosecutors failed to prove Creato, 23, was guilty.But the prosecution reminded jurors that Creato had the motive, means and opportunity to kill Brendan."The defendant got out of his bed, went in the living room, and took Brendan's pillow, and he put it over his face while he was sleeping, and he held it there until Brendan died," said Asst. Prosecutor Christine Shah. "Smothering leaves little or no evidence behind.""He is the only person on this entire Earth whose life is better without Brendan in it. He is not the victim in this case, he's the killer," said Shah.Defense lawyer Richard Fuschino picked apart the prosecution's circumstantial case, saying the state did not prove how or where or when the toddler was killed, and that jurors cannot convict Creato because there's reasonable doubt about his guilt."It means not probably, not could have, not might have. It means you're sure about what happened and, ladies and gentlemen, at the end of this I suspect you have more questions than you have answers because you just can't be sure," Fuschino said.Creato never took the stand, and Fuschino told jurors they can't hold that against him.----------