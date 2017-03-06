Dozens of nurses and other workers are again walking picket lines outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital on North Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel Hill.It's day two of a two-day strike called because of what the employees call stalled bargaining and unfair labor practices by the hospital's new owner, Prospect Medical Holdings."I'm out here for all of us. This is about patient care. We will no longer stand for the antics of Prospect," said Angela Neopolitano, Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Employees, on Sunday.For months, the union has been engaged in contract negotiations with the hospital in hopes of increasing staff levels to no avail."We will no longer be taking patient after patient after patient. Our patients are before their profits," said Neopolitano.Congressman Bob Brady (D-Pa.) and Mayor Thomas MiCozzie (R-Upper Darby) lent their support to the cause."Thank you for what you do. You keep doing. As long as you're there I'm here, and I'll be here walking that line every single day that I can. Thank you all. God bless you," said Congressman Brady."As the mayor here in the sixth largest municipality of Pennsylvania, we do have a little bit of clout. I should have some clout because of you, so we're going to get to the table. We're going to get everything resolved," said Mayor Micozzie.But officials with Prospect Medical Holdings insist that staffing is not a problem."We have good staffing here. We staff at or above the national average. We look at staffing four times a day," said Chief Nursing Officer Eileen Young, Crozer-Keystone.And though they're now in the middle of a very public strike, there is still a glimmer of hope that a deal can be reached."My hope is that we will come to a resolution. We've been working and we've been making progress in negotiating our first contract," said Young.------