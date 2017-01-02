NEWS

Deadly shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted in the 1300 block of West Somerset Street at 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Action News is told an off-duty Philadelphia officer saw it happen and called police.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man shot multiple times.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

There was no immediate word what led to the gunfire.

Investigators are looking for two males who fled the scene.

They were last seen in the area of North Park and West Glenwood avenues.
