NEWS

Decision to end Del. basketball team's season prompts protest

(Shutterstock)

WILMINGTON --
A Wilmington principal's decision to end the basketball team's season and bar them from a tournament is prompting a protest.

The News Journal reports that a group of about 20 parents, students and supporters protested the decision at A.I. du Pont High School Thursday and were ushered inside for a meeting with Principal Kevin Palladinetti and coach Tom Tabb.

Jen Field, a player's mother, says protesters feel that Palladinetti didn't follow the district's student code of conduct and his decision should be reversed.

Palladinetti told the team Tuesday that the rest of the season was canceled because of an incident after the team's loss to the Delaware Military Academy last week. When the game ended, Palladinetti says players acted in a way that violates "standards of sportsmanship and conduct."

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
NYPD commissioner: Officers won't help with deportations
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
More News
Top Stories
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in dismembered teen's death
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area
NJ newlyweds, battling cancer, victims of burglary
Show More
Senate panel eyes Del. prison working conditions
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Radio and TV host Alan Colmes dead at 66
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos