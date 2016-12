Defense: Insanity plea unlikely in trooper's ambush slaying

A defense attorney says an insanity defense is unlikely in the trial of a man charged with fatally ambushing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding a second trooper near a rural barracks in eastern Pennsylvania.Attorney William Ruzzo said during a hearing Friday that an insanity or diminished capacity defense isn't planned for 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen). The (Scranton) Times-Tribune says Ruzzo declined to comment after the hearing.Jury selection is slated in March in Chester County, outside Philadelphia, for a panel to be bused to Pike County.Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding another trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014.He led police on a tense 48-day manhunt before U.S. marshals caught him about 30 miles from the shooting scene.___Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/