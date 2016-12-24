NEWS

Defense: Insanity plea unlikely in trooper's ambush slaying

MILFORD, Pa. --
A defense attorney says an insanity defense is unlikely in the trial of a man charged with fatally ambushing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding a second trooper near a rural barracks in eastern Pennsylvania.

Attorney William Ruzzo said during a hearing Friday that an insanity or diminished capacity defense isn't planned for 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen).
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune says Ruzzo declined to comment after the hearing.

Jury selection is slated in March in Chester County, outside Philadelphia, for a panel to be bused to Pike County.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding another trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014.

He led police on a tense 48-day manhunt before U.S. marshals caught him about 30 miles from the shooting scene.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/
Related Topics:
newspa. newsshooting
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: Track Santa with NORAD Santa Tracker
Suspect fires 22 times, kills 81-year-old woman in S Phila.
ANALYSIS: Donald Trump Roiling Foreign Policy Already
Reward offered in Cumberland Co. woman's murder
More News
Top Stories
Suspect fires 22 times, kills 81-year-old woman in S Phila.
Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says
Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama
Reward offered in Cumberland Co. woman's murder
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
Show More
Teen shot and killed in Kensington
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
Man killed after motorcycle, SEPTA minibus collide in Frankford
2 arrested in Lyft passenger's slaying; gunman still loose
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos