Del. police: Gunman opened fire on van with children inside

Police in Delaware are trying to find the person who opened fire on a vehicle that was traveling through Claymont on Monday. (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Del. --
Police in Delaware are trying to find the person who opened fire on a vehicle that was traveling through Claymont on Monday.

A couple and their two small children were inside, but no one was hurt.

Jim and Cristina Thompson, their 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were in their minivan, when it was struck by three bullets.

One of those bullets shattered the window, right where his daughter was sitting.

"This is like a big reality check. You don't know when this could be your last moment in life. My daughter just turned 2 on Saturday. I could've just lost my daughter. I don't know what I would've done," said Jim Thompson.

When police responded to the scene, they discovered a parked car had also been struck.

Thompson says the gunman was riding in a passing SUV, but police are still piecing together what happened.
