Delaware prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wpvi"><span>WPVI</span></div><span class="caption-text">The body of Sgt. Steven Floyd is escorted to the medical examiner&#39;s office in Wilmington, Delaware.</span></div>
By RANDALL CHASE
WILMINGTON, Del. --
The warden of a Delaware prison where inmates staged an uprising and hostage taking in which a prison guard was killed has been placed on leave.

Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that David Pierce, warden of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, has been placed on paid leave.

DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell refused to say whether the move was related to the disturbance earlier this month in which four DOC staffers were taken hostage and one, correctional officer Steven Floyd, was killed.



Two other correctional officers were released before tactical teams stormed the building and rescued a female counselor.

Gravell says deputy warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden at Vaughn, effective Sunday.
Chopper 6 HD was over the prison in Smyrna, Del. as inmates were led out of a building.



