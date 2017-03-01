Del. teen receives overwhelming response after dress request for friend

NEWS

When Emily Moffitt's friend recently told her she couldn't afford to go to their school's formal dance it sparked a selfless idea that would tug at an entire town's heartstrings.

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --
When Emily Moffitt's friend recently told her she couldn't afford to go to their school's formal dance it sparked a selfless idea that would tug at an entire town's heartstrings.

"She told me that her father had been unemployed, and her mother was struggling to support six people on one salary," said Emily of Middletown, Delaware.

The 13-year-old turned to a website for the town's residents about three weeks ago. In a post, she explained her friend's situation and simply asked if a dress could be donated. The response was overwhelming.

"I was expecting to get 10 and I could give them to a couple of my friends, but I ended up getting, so far, 167 with over a hundred more coming," said Emily.

Dresses of all sizes and colors, along with fancy shoes and dozens of accessories, came pouring in. People even as far as Florida answered the call. Local business owner Jan Veir donated an available and much-needed storefront to house the growing inventory.

"I certainly thought that I'd be discussing this with the mother. The mother sat back, and I had a conversation with a 13-year-old that I thought was 30," said Vier of Middletown.

At the end of March and the beginning of April, the girls will be able to come in and select their dresses - fittings, alterations and hair will be taken care of.

"I know that people are making a big deal of it, but this is who she is. I see it everyday," said Dawn Moffitt of Middletown.

Emily's friend is aware about this event, but she has no idea she's the reason behind it all. She found out when the story aired on Action News.

If you'd like to make a difference in a teenager's life, email Dawn Moffitt at Dawn2628@hotmail.com.

