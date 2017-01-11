Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting

Authorities have identified a Dover, Delaware, woman as the fifth person killed in last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Broward County spokeswoman Kimberly Maroe released the name of 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel, who is originally from Ohio, in an email Wednesday night.Maroe also confirmed the names of the other four victims, who had already been identified by the media. They are 70-year-old Shirley Wells Timmons of Ohio; 57-year-old Michael John Oehme of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 84-year-old Olga M. Woltering of Marietta, Georgia; and 62-year-old Terry Michael Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia.Esteban Santiago is accused of fatally shooting the five travelers and wounding six others in the airport's baggage claim area Friday. The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran remains jailed without bond on federal charges._____The Associated Press contributed to this report.