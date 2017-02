A Delaware County couple celebrated a remarkable milestone of 70 years of marriage.Al and Fran Kloss of Secane were the stars of a big party with family and friends Sunday.The two met as children and Fran knew right away Al was the one for her.He asked her to wait for him when he left for World War II.They eloped afterward and have been together since.The 90-somethings still cook and do their own laundry. They are looking forward to their 75th anniversary.------