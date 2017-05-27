NEWS

Delaware house shot up while teens asleep inside

Delaware house shot up while teens asleep inside. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 27, 2017. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A house in New Castle, Delaware with teens' asleep inside was shot up early Saturday morning.

It happened along the unit block of Thorn Lane.

Several 911 calls came in for reports of shots being fired.

Police arrived to find a house riddled with bullets.

When they went inside the house, they found five teens, ranging from 13-18-years-old asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

Fortunately, none of the teens were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County Police at 302.573.2800

