NEWS

Delaware man injured in Turkey attack returns home
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Delaware man who survived an attack in Turkey is coming home. (Faik Kaptan/ DHA - Depo Photos via AP)

By and Bob Brooks
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Being pushed through the airport in Istanbul on a gurney was certainly was not the way Jacob Raak intended to return home to Delaware.

But at least he gets to go home and for that he's grateful.

"All I can say is it's a massive tragedy. This is very unfortunate," Raak said.

Raak is the lone American known to have been wounded in the upscale Istanbul nightclub shooting that's left 39 dead.

On the left, Jake Raak can be seen being lifted into an awaiting ambulance after the Istanbul attack. On the right he is pictured in a photo distributed by his family.



Raak, a Chadds Ford, Delaware County native was helped onto a wheelchair and spoke with reporters Monday before heading to his gate.

"I don't want to talk about what happened in the club," Raak said.

Raak did speak briefly immediately after the shooting while being loaded into an ambulance.

"I was shot in the leg. These crazy people came in shooting everything. I saw one person," Raak said at the time.


As of now authorities are still looking shooter.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the shooter a soldier.

The gunman walked into the club as a New Year's celebration was underway and opened fire.

Raak tells reporters that he, as well as many others, played dead.

Raak also says he continued to play dead after he was shot.

Raak is a small business-owner currently living in Greenville Delaware.

His brother told Action News he was visiting Turkey's largest city with friends to ring in the New Year.

"I was with nine people and seven of us were shot," Raak said.

Raak was struck in the hip.

He says his cell phone blocked part of the bullet and redirected it to his knee.

Doctors tell him that likely saved his life.

He says he knows he's lucky.

"For me I wake up in the United States, I eat breakfast. You guys wake up and have to think of this. It's so, so sad. I really wish everyone here the best," Raak told the reporters in Turkey.

The 35-year-old landed at Philadelphia International Airport around 7:50 p.m. Officials escorted him out an exit not normally used by arriving international passengers.
Related Topics:
newsIstanbul attacku.s. & worlddel. news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Delaware man shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large
NEWS
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Outage Strikes Airport Customs System, Sparking Delays
Trump Is No 'Email Person' but 'Knows Things About Hacking'
More News
Top Stories
Penn State falls to USC 52-49 in Rose Bowl
Customs computer outage creates big airport delays
Police capture NJ man charged in estranged wife's murder
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
Bensalem hit-and-run vehicle caught on video
Police: Man completely nude in South Jersey exposure incidents
Show More
2 suspects sought in series of armed robberies
AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way, Arctic Air By Late Week
Slain Pennsylvania trooper's funeral arrangements announced
2 injured, man charged in violent mobile home park dispute
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
More News
Top Video
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Man completely nude in South Jersey exposure incidents
Eagles season over: Next stop? North Dakota, maybe
Action News Update
More Video