NEWS

Delaware Valley honors the fallen this Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

The Delaware Valley honors the fallen this Memorial Day. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6am on May 29, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) --
Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who fought and died for our country, and communities all across our area are doing just that.

Among the many events on Monday will be a ceremony honoring the fallen at the Korean War Memorial in Penn's Landing. That begins at 12:30 p.m.
Follow Katherine Scott on Twitter to see more Memorial Day events.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Delaware River Sunday night, while on stage the US Air Force band "Full Spectrum" played.

Spectators came out despite the rain.

"We were not expecting the rain, I came out with sandals and brought socks for skating but look, I'm wearing socks with the sandals," Renee Harris of Germantown said.

EMBED More News Videos

Events around the Delaware Valley to celebrate Memorial Day. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2017.



Across the Delaware Valley, Sunday began with ceremonies honoring fallen service members.

There were fife and drums at Washington Crossing Historic Park.
And at the site of the first Memorial Day observance in Philadelphia, the traditional Decoration Day service took place at laurel hill cemetery.

In Aston, Delaware County, Widener University Army ROTC and Sun Valley High school Marine JROTC participated in American Legion Post 926's annual service.

Across the bridge at the Gloucester County, New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, veterans and county freeholders laid wreaths on graves and unveiled a new monument.

Back at Penn's Landing, during the first annual Penn's Landing Waterfront day, families say they are counting this as a new Philadelphia tradition.

"Enjoy the concert a little bit, enjoy family and friends," Stanley Durkan of Northeast Philadelphia said.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsmemorial day
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Girl targeted with hate speech before Portland stabbing rampage asks for privacy
Manchester attack probe nets another arrest, 14 now in custody
Video captures the moment a boy falls off a waterslide
North Korea launches short range missile
More News
Top Stories
Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond
1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry Memorial Day
Man, teen girl injured in Wilmington shooting
Teen injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Man shot 7 times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
Wawa robbed at closing time in Wissinoming
Man hurt after being thrown off dirt bike in Feltonville
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
NKorea fires short-range ballistic missile off western Japan
Fire destroys home in Hunting Park
More News
Top Video
Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond
1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Wawa robbed at closing time in Wissinoming
More Video