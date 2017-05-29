Delaware Valley honors the fallen this Memorial Day

Ceremony at Vietnam War Memorial at Penn's Landing at 12:30 today. pic.twitter.com/N27yoL0nxU — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 29, 2017

Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who fought and died for our country, and communities all across our area are doing just that.Among the many events on Monday will be a ceremony honoring the fallen at the Korean War Memorial in Penn's Landing. That begins at 12:30 p.m.Fireworks lit up the sky over the Delaware River Sunday night, while on stage the US Air Force band "Full Spectrum" played.Spectators came out despite the rain."We were not expecting the rain, I came out with sandals and brought socks for skating but look, I'm wearing socks with the sandals," Renee Harris of Germantown said.Across the Delaware Valley, Sunday began with ceremonies honoring fallen service members.There were fife and drums at Washington Crossing Historic Park.And at the site of the first Memorial Day observance in Philadelphia, the traditional Decoration Day service took place at laurel hill cemetery.In Aston, Delaware County, Widener University Army ROTC and Sun Valley High school Marine JROTC participated in American Legion Post 926's annual service.Across the bridge at the Gloucester County, New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, veterans and county freeholders laid wreaths on graves and unveiled a new monument.Back at Penn's Landing, during the first annual Penn's Landing Waterfront day, families say they are counting this as a new Philadelphia tradition."Enjoy the concert a little bit, enjoy family and friends," Stanley Durkan of Northeast Philadelphia said.----------