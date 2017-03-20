NEWS

Delaware's Attorney General files lawsuits against apartment complex owners

Delaware's Attorney General has filed suit against the owners and operators. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
At the Autumn Park Apartments in Newark, Delaware, residents have a problem with management.

James Smith says the window in his 6-year-old daughter's room has been broken for four weeks.

"They told me that I needed to go to Loews and get tape to tape the inside of the door because they didn't know when maintenance was going to come and fix the window," Smith said.

Among other things, Donna Abrams has been complaining about a leak in her bathroom ceiling.

"I have so many complaints on them. I have the paperwork in my apartment and nothing's been done," Abrams said.

And Taylor O'Hare and his wife have been complaining about a leak in their ceiling and black mold in their apartment.

"Since Christmas essentially, we've been calling and complaining about water damage and black mold, nothing's been done," O'Hare said.

The O'Hares also have other issues like their ventilation system, a dishwater they say has been broken for a month, and a stove that "shoots out sparks" when they turn it on.

The Delaware's Attorney General has filed suit against the owners and operators of Autumn Park and the Hidden Creek Commons Apartments on Hobart Drive. The state is suing for what it says are numerous violations of the Consumer Fraud Act, enticing customers by offering free heating and air conditioning and 24 hour emergency repair, and then failing to provide those.

"We get so hot in here in the summertime, we can't stand it, so we had to purchase an indoor air conditioner," Abrams said.

"When it was real, real cold, I didn't have heat for three months," Smith said.

We were not able to immediately reach anyone from the companies involved for comment.

The state is asking the court for a cease and desist order to prevent any further violations of the Consumer Fraud Act and up to $10,000 in fines for each violation.

