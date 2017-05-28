Delco caregiver acquitted of stealing from terminally ill man

MEDIA, Pa. --A Delaware County woman has been acquitted of all charges of stealing more than $88,500 from a terminally ill man for whom she was caring.
The Delaware County Daily Times reports that 43-year-old Melissa Deal was acquitted Friday in Delaware County of theft and receiving stolen property.
The registered nurse was hired to care for 79-year-old James Mooney and was given power of attorney shortly before his October 2013 death. Authorities alleged that she then added herself as one of his beneficiaries.
Defense attorney Lindsay McDonald said prosecutors hadn't shown that Deal intended to steal, and she relied on advice from attorneys and documented every move she made.
After the verdict, Deal said in an email "I'm just happy to get back to doing what I love, nursing."
Information from: Delaware County Daily Times, http://www.delcotimes.com
