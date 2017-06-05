NEWS

Description released of escaped prisoner in Bucks County

Search for escaped prisoner: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By and Annie McCormick
DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have released a description of the prisoner who escaped custody Sunday night in Bucks County and who remains on the loose.

The inmate is described as 6' tall with brown hair and a scruffy beard.

He was wearing an orange shirt, a transport belt and handcuffs, and a white blanket when he escaped before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.



The prisoner was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven store in Edison Village in Doylestown Township.

A shelter-in-place recommendation issued late Sunday for residents in the area was lifted Monday morning, as the search for the inmate continued.



The Central Bucks School District cancelled classes at all schools Monday in response to the manhunt.

Police say the prisoner escaped during a transport Sunday night.
Watch video from Chopper 6 HD as police search for an escaped inmate in Bucks County, Pa. on June 5, 2017.



The shelter-in-place recommendation was issued for residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas.

The county's Reverse 911 call system was activated.

Shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes in Bucks Co. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 4, 2017.


Residents reported police activity along the 3000 block of Bristol Road in Doylestown, Pa. late Sunday night.
Search for escaped prisoner: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 5, 2017.




