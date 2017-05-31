Two New Jersey detectives were taken to the hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance during a possible overdose investigation in Cherry Hill.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Cherry Hill Police Department reported to the 200 block of Heritage Road around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday.Arriving officers found a woman dead inside her home.While processing the scene, officials say a detective with the Cherry Hill Police Department and a detective with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office were exposed to an unknown substance.Both detectives were treated at the scene and then taken to Cooper University Hospital for observation.They have since been released.Officials say residents in the area are in no immediate danger and this was an isolated incident.The investigation is ongoing.----------