Diner gets 'rat spotting' discount
A receipt from a diner in California shows a woman got a discount for seeing a receipt. (KTRK)

FOLSOM, Calif. --
It's a receipt seen on social media millions of times.

A diner in Folsom, Calif., had her main course, saw a rat, then was offered dessert. In that order, according to her.

She posted online that the rat was running around her feet, then told a waitress who offered $30 in discounts after writing "SEEN RAT" on the receipt.

There are lessons to be learned from the incident, the restaurant management said and pest control was immediately contacted.

A health inspector also visited the location and found no evidence of rodents.
