Diner gets 'rat spotting' discount

FOLSOM, Calif. --It's a receipt seen on social media millions of times.
A diner in Folsom, Calif., had her main course, saw a rat, then was offered dessert. In that order, according to her.
She posted online that the rat was running around her feet, then told a waitress who offered $30 in discounts after writing "SEEN RAT" on the receipt.
There are lessons to be learned from the incident, the restaurant management said and pest control was immediately contacted.
A health inspector also visited the location and found no evidence of rodents.