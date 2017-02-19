NEWS

Disappearance of Danielle Imbo, Richard Petrone Jr. remains mystery after 12 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sunday marks 12 years since Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone Jr. first went missing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sunday marks 12 years since Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone Jr. first went missing.

Federal investigators issued another plea to the public for information about the case.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information.



The couple was last seen leaving a bar on South Street on Feb. 19, 2005.

They were riding in Petrone's Black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup.

Investigators say they've been working on some promising leads, but no breaks in the 12-year-old case.
------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Small plane crashes on golf course in Montco
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
Fire erupts inside Bucks County warehouse
Crews battle forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ
More News
Top Stories
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
Small plane crashes on golf course in Montco
Crews battle forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ
Man shot in head, killed in Kingsessing
4 teen boys shot in West Philadelphia
Show More
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Outside fun in Philadelphia on spring-like Sunday
After son's suicide, NJ dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
More News
Top Video
Man stabbed in Center City
4 teen boys shot in West Philadelphia
Man shot outside Philadelphia steak shop
Mike Trout takes subtle dig at Chris Christie over Phillies jab
More Video