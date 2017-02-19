Disappearance of Danielle Imbo, Richard Petrone Jr. remains mystery after 12 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Sunday marks 12 years since Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone Jr. first went missing.
Federal investigators issued another plea to the public for information about the case.
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information.
The couple was last seen leaving a bar on South Street on Feb. 19, 2005.
They were riding in Petrone's Black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup.
Investigators say they've been working on some promising leads, but no breaks in the 12-year-old case.
------
