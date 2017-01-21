NEWS

Dog found in trash bag gets new set of wheels
EMBED </>More News Videos

Frances, a dog found in the trash in Philadelphia's Summerdale section, is out of the hospital. (WPVI)

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --
We have an update for you on a Dachshund discovered in a trash bag in the city's Summerdale section.

Frances is out of the hospital.

She was released from Penn Vet Friday afternoon, and she has a new accessory.

Turns out, Frances suffered a spinal fracture sometime in her past, and can't move her hind legs.

So vets fitted her with a cart, and she's really taking to it!

Vets say she's a happy girl, who loves being with people, and everyone's looking forward to finding her a great home.
