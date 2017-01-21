Dog found in trash bag gets new set of wheels

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --We have an update for you on a Dachshund discovered in a trash bag in the city's Summerdale section.
Frances is out of the hospital.
She was released from Penn Vet Friday afternoon, and she has a new accessory.
Turns out, Frances suffered a spinal fracture sometime in her past, and can't move her hind legs.
So vets fitted her with a cart, and she's really taking to it!
Vets say she's a happy girl, who loves being with people, and everyone's looking forward to finding her a great home.