The search is on for the person who tossed a dog out with the trash.A Dachshund named Frances is receiving medical treatment after being discovered in a trash bag in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.A Good Samaritan found her along the 800 block of Pratt Street Wednesday morning.The dog is now being cared for by the Pennsylvania SPCA.If you know anything, call the cruelty hotline.That number is 866-601-7722.