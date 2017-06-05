Dog shot and killed in Frankford

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are trying to determine who shot and killed a dog in Frankford.
Police were called around 10 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Womrath Street for the report of multiple shots fired.
Arriving officers found a large pit bull had been shot multiple times.
Police say there was a large chain around its neck with a 6-foot leash.
At least ten shell casings were found nearby
It's not clear at this time who shot the dog.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps