Dog shot and killed in Frankford

Philadelphia police are trying to determine who shot and killed a dog in Frankford.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Womrath Street for the report of multiple shots fired.

Arriving officers found a large pit bull had been shot multiple times.

Police say there was a large chain around its neck with a 6-foot leash.

At least ten shell casings were found nearby

It's not clear at this time who shot the dog.

