Dog takes down suspect after police chase in Houston

A news helicopter operated by our sister station KTRK captured the finale of a dramatic Houston police chase that ended with a dog taking down a suspect attempting to flee on foot.According to unconfirmed police reports, the chase began after a vehicle refused to stop at a red light on Willow Drive.A police unit continued to chase the suspect off the road and into a field, where the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.As the suspect ran, he was taken down by what appears to have been a canine unit. An officer moved in and took the suspect into custody.No other details have been released.