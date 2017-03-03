NEWS

Dog takes down suspect after police chase in Houston

A dog took down a suspect who attempted to flee on foot after a chase through southwest Houston.

HOUSTON --
A news helicopter operated by our sister station KTRK captured the finale of a dramatic Houston police chase that ended with a dog taking down a suspect attempting to flee on foot.

According to unconfirmed police reports, the chase began after a vehicle refused to stop at a red light on Willow Drive.

A police unit continued to chase the suspect off the road and into a field, where the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.



As the suspect ran, he was taken down by what appears to have been a canine unit. An officer moved in and took the suspect into custody.

No other details have been released.
