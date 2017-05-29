Brother, Sister discovered shot to death inside home. Both shot in the head; Woman found in 2nd floor bedroom. No weapon recovered @6abc — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 29, 2017

A neighborhood is in shock after a brother and sister were murdered inside their home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.The woman, Florence Pompey, was described as a giving woman, a former foster mother to children, and a woman of God.Neighbors say was discovered dead by a family member Sunday morning."It's sad to see that it was her, she was really loved and it's a shame that this had to happen to her," said Chonte Lockett.This was not what residents were expecting to wake up to.A flood of cop cars, yellow tape and flashing lights were seen on the 1900 block of Clearfield Street around 9 a.m. Sunday.Residents were learning the 49-year-old woman, also called "Miss Tina" and described as the friendliest of neighbors, was executed in her own home."If you were hungry, needed money or a place to stay, she was the person you could just go to. It's just sad to see that this happened to Miss Tina," said Lockett.Pompey lived in the home with her brother.Detectives say the pair were both shot in the head, and the 54-year-old man was also shot in his stomach.Mary Perez returned late Saturday night to find everything unusually quiet next door.She said, "It was a little bit strange because she used to get up 6 a.m. and play her gospel music and she's always singing to God."Another neighbor, Janett Figueora, said, "It's still hard to believe that someone would do that to another human being."It's not clear if the pair knew their killer or the motive behind their execution.It's not clear when the shooting took place, but residents seem to think it happened sometime over the weekend.So far, there are no arrests.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.----------