NEWS

Port Richmond double murder victims ID'd as sister, brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Man and woman murdered in Port Richmond. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 28, 2017.

By
PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
A neighborhood is in shock after a brother and sister were murdered inside their home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The woman, Florence Pompey, was described as a giving woman, a former foster mother to children, and a woman of God.

Neighbors say was discovered dead by a family member Sunday morning.


"It's sad to see that it was her, she was really loved and it's a shame that this had to happen to her," said Chonte Lockett.

This was not what residents were expecting to wake up to.

A flood of cop cars, yellow tape and flashing lights were seen on the 1900 block of Clearfield Street around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents were learning the 49-year-old woman, also called "Miss Tina" and described as the friendliest of neighbors, was executed in her own home.

"If you were hungry, needed money or a place to stay, she was the person you could just go to. It's just sad to see that this happened to Miss Tina," said Lockett.

Pompey lived in the home with her brother.


Detectives say the pair were both shot in the head, and the 54-year-old man was also shot in his stomach.

Mary Perez returned late Saturday night to find everything unusually quiet next door.

She said, "It was a little bit strange because she used to get up 6 a.m. and play her gospel music and she's always singing to God."

Another neighbor, Janett Figueora, said, "It's still hard to believe that someone would do that to another human being."

It's not clear if the pair knew their killer or the motive behind their execution.

It's not clear when the shooting took place, but residents seem to think it happened sometime over the weekend.

So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
EMBED More News Videos

Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2017.


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsmurderhomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida
All but 2 of 197 countries signed Paris accord
President Trump places wreath at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery
North Korea launches short-range missile
More News
Top Stories
President Trump places wreath at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery
Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida
1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry Memorial Day
Delaware Valley honors the fallen this Memorial Day
Video captures the moment boy falls off waterslide
Man, teen girl injured in Wilmington shooting
Show More
Teen injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Man shot 7 times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Wawa robbed at closing time in Wissinoming
Man hurt after being thrown off dirt bike in Feltonville
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Video captures the moment boy falls off waterslide
1 dead after double stabbing in Port Richmond
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
More Video