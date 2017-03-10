NEWS

Double shooting inside vehicle leaves 2 men critical

Two men are in critical condition after being shot in a moving car in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Two men are in critical condition after being shot in a moving car in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

It happened before 5 p.m. Thursday at 9th and Butler streets.

A driver and a passenger were shot several times. The vehicle then crashed into an apartment building.

The two victims are 23 and 24 years of age. Both are at Temple University Hospital.

Police don't know what sparked the shooting.

They are looking for a silver Honda accord, caught on camera fleeing the scene.
