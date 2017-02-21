NEWS

Double shooting investigation closes Wilmington street

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police have shut down part of a street in Wilmington as they investigate a double shooting. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police have shut down part of a street in Wilmington as they investigate a double shooting.

That shooting on Tuesday left one person dead.

Officers are investigating a home in the 2200 block of North Market Street that could be connected to the crime.

Police say it's possible a suspect could be inside, but they are not certain.

The SWAT team has been called to the scene.

Market is currently closed between Concord Avenue and 24th Street.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsshootingWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Philadelphia police officers save unconscious child
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible'
Massachusetts police end visits to schools to greet kids
2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park
More News
Top Stories
Philadelphia police officers save unconscious child
Operator critically injured in Upper Darby train crash
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Buena teacher accused of having sex with student
2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park
2-year-old child, 2 adults hurt in NE Philadelphia crash
Police: Thief hid inside Marlton, NJ church
Show More
Del. prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising
AccuWeather: Cool Today, Record Warmth By Thursday
Police: Man made up story of carjacking and child abduction
Trump denounces threats against Jewish centers
Burger King owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
More News
Top Video
Operator critically injured in Upper Darby train crash
Possible pinelands pipeline approval met with protest
Trump denounces threats against Jewish centers
Sinkhole opens up in Allentown neighborhood
More Video