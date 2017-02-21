Double shooting investigation closes Wilmington street

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police have shut down part of a street in Wilmington as they investigate a double shooting.
That shooting on Tuesday left one person dead.
Officers are investigating a home in the 2200 block of North Market Street that could be connected to the crime.
Police say it's possible a suspect could be inside, but they are not certain.
The SWAT team has been called to the scene.
Market is currently closed between Concord Avenue and 24th Street.
