Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Township

Dozens of people spent the night in a shelter, after a 3-alarm fire ravaged an apartment building in Gloucester Township, Camden County. (WPVI)

By
GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Dozens of people spent the night in a shelter, after a 3-alarm fire ravaged an apartment building in Gloucester Township, Camden County.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Apartments, located on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road.


Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing, and people were reportedly trapped.

The fire went to a second and third alarm, spreading through the roof.

Action News is told the fire was fed by a high-pressure gas main. Crews had trouble shutting off the line.


All residents were evacuated. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



A shelter was set up at the complex's leasing office for about 75 displaced residents until other arrangements were made.

Investigators say the fire started in a third floor bedroom.

They are working to determine what touched off the blaze.
