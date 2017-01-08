@6abc giant fire at Lakeview Apartments in Blackwood. Started around 10pm. Multiple FD here. pic.twitter.com/7cjLxnoTgh — Mandii Pratt (@CapnOA) January 8, 2017

Good news! Everyone evacuated safely. No injuries reported. Gas leak still going. Crews having trouble shutting off line. @6abc pic.twitter.com/u0be69K1Sa — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) January 8, 2017

Camden county fire crews battling three alarm fire at apt building. 500 block of lower landing road. No word yet on injuries pic.twitter.com/00Z0lGJBXz — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) January 8, 2017

Dozens of people spent the night in a shelter, after a 3-alarm fire ravaged an apartment building in Gloucester Township, Camden County.The fire started just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Apartments, located on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road.Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing, and people were reportedly trapped.The fire went to a second and third alarm, spreading through the roof.Action News is told the fire was fed by a high-pressure gas main. Crews had trouble shutting off the line.All residents were evacuated. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.A shelter was set up at the complex's leasing office for about 75 displaced residents until other arrangements were made.Investigators say the fire started in a third floor bedroom.They are working to determine what touched off the blaze.