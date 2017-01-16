Dozens remember Abington teen Grace Packer

Dozens of strangers filled the New Life Presbyterian Church in Glenside, Montgomery County Monday afternoon to say goodbye to Grace Packer.Police say the 14-year-old was killed by her adoptive mother Sara Packer and her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan.Packer's biological mother Rose Hunsicker was among those on hand."She was a lovable little girl. I only had three years with my daughter," Hunsicker said.The memorial service was the work of a handful of Abington women, who felt compelled after learning the horrific death of Grace.Prosecutors say Sullivan beat and raped Grace as Sara Packer watched as part of some rape fantasy. She was allegedly then poisoned and eventually strangled."It shows the community's grief and support. It's very crowded, there are a lot of sad faces," Abington Township Commissioner Lori Schreiber said."She matters to us. She matters to the community. It's right to give her a dignified and honorable send off," Marc Davis of New Life Church said.The state took Packer from her biological parents when she was just 3.Sara and David Packer adopted her, but David Packer would later be charged with sexual abuse of children.Sources say Grace was one of his victims.He served five year behind bars.Sadly, relatives who last saw Grace when she was just 3 remember a happy little girl. The life she endured is agonizing."I don't see how anyone could hurt here. She was so cheerful. She lit up everybody's day. She was just a happy person to be around," cousin Myra McMutry said.